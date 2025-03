DUBLIN, OHIO — Automotive Properties REIT has acquired a Tesla-occupied collision center in the Columbus suburb of Dublin for $17.8 million. The property consists of a roughly 94,000-square-foot Tesla collision service center facility on 6.3 acres along a commercial corridor at 5600 Britton Parkway near I-270. The REIT funded the purchase of the asset with cash on hand and by drawing on its revolving credit facilities. The seller was a third party.