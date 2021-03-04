REBusinessOnline

Automotive Retailer to Open $30M Fulfillment Center, Dealership in Tampa Bay Area

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

1207 E Brandon Blvd.

Located at 1207 E Brandon Blvd. in Hillsborough County, the new facility will feature a 42,000-square-foot building, a showroom and an inventory of more than 1,000 pre-owned vehicles.

BRANDON, FLA. — HGreg.com, a pre-owned automotive retailer, has expanded to a 10-acre property in the Tampa Bay Area. The retailer plans to open its new regional fulfillment center and dealership in Brandon this spring. Construction costs are estimated at more than $30 million.

Located at 1207 E Brandon Blvd. in Hillsborough County, the new facility will feature a 42,000-square-foot building, a showroom and an inventory of more than 1,000 pre-owned vehicles. The new property will allow HGreg.com to expand its service offering, both digital and onsite, to car buyers throughout Central and West Coast Florida, as well as out-of-state markets. HGreg.com plans to fill 90 jobs in its new facility.

HGreg.com is part of HGregoire, a network of 17 pre-owned and 13 new car dealerships throughout Canada and the United States. In December 2020, the company announced the expansion of HGreg.com into the West Coast with a major investment based in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  