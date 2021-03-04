Automotive Retailer to Open $30M Fulfillment Center, Dealership in Tampa Bay Area

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

BRANDON, FLA. — HGreg.com, a pre-owned automotive retailer, has expanded to a 10-acre property in the Tampa Bay Area. The retailer plans to open its new regional fulfillment center and dealership in Brandon this spring. Construction costs are estimated at more than $30 million.

Located at 1207 E Brandon Blvd. in Hillsborough County, the new facility will feature a 42,000-square-foot building, a showroom and an inventory of more than 1,000 pre-owned vehicles. The new property will allow HGreg.com to expand its service offering, both digital and onsite, to car buyers throughout Central and West Coast Florida, as well as out-of-state markets. HGreg.com plans to fill 90 jobs in its new facility.

HGreg.com is part of HGregoire, a network of 17 pre-owned and 13 new car dealerships throughout Canada and the United States. In December 2020, the company announced the expansion of HGreg.com into the West Coast with a major investment based in the Greater Los Angeles area.