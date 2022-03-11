REBusinessOnline

Automotive Supplier Signs 387,558 SF Industrial Lease in Roanoke

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast, Virginia

1 Avery Row

The building will now serve as Würth Revcar Fasteners’ new headquarters.

ROANOKE, VA. — Würth Revcar Fasteners Inc., a locally based full-line and full-service assembly component supplier, has signed a 387,558-square-foot industrial lease in Roanoke. Würth Revcar Fasteners will fully occupy the building and expects to open its new location in the third quarter.

Located at 1 Avery Row, the distribution and warehouse building was formerly occupied by Home Shopping Network for the past 30 years. The building will now serve as Würth Revcar Fasteners’ new headquarters. The facility will be used to ship directly to customers throughout North America and distribute inventory to eight regional branch locations.

Norman Moon Jr. and Kent Roberts of Cushman Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the tenant in the lease negotiations, with the assistance of John Minervini of Cushman & Wakefield’s Los Angeles office. Doug Faris and Derek Anderson with Binswanger represented the landlord, Blue Ridge Partners LLC.

