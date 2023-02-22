Automotive Supplier to Open $300M Manufacturing Facility in Rincon, Georgia

RINCON, GA. — Sewon America, a subsidiary of Korean-based automotive supplier Sewon Precision Industry Co., plans to invest $300 million for a new manufacturing facility in Rincon. Situated within the Grande View industrial park, the project is expected to support 740 new jobs in the Effingham County area.

Sewon America’s new manufacturing location will produce electric vehicle body parts for automotive manufacturers, including Hyundai. Operations are expected to begin in 2025. The company opened a manufacturing facility in LaGrange, Ga., in 2008, which has since doubled in size.

The Sewon America development is the latest in a string of automotive suppliers announcing projects around the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, representing roughly $1.8 billion in investment to-date. This announcement fulfills Hyundai’s commitment to create jobs and investment in all four of the Savannah Harbor Interstate-16 Joint Development Authority (JDA) counties.