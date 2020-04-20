AutoZone Signs 7,500 SF Retail Lease in Branford, Connecticut

BRANFORD, CONN. — AutoZone has signed a 7,500-square-foot retail lease in Branford, an eastern suburb of New Haven. The auto parts retailer will be the principle tenant of the 9,331-square-foot building, which is located at 854 W. Main St., Route 1. Kevin Daly of Sullivan Hayes Northeast represented AutoZone in the lease negotiations. Ron Lyman of Lyman Real Estate represented the landlord, LA-IN-USA LLC.