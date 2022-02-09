AutoZone to Open 33,000 SF ‘Mega Hub Store’ at Southbridge Plaza in South Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — AutoZone has signed a lease to open a 33,000-square-foot “mega hub store” at Southbridge Plaza in South Austin. The automotive retailer will operate its store, which will feature an expanded selection of parts and accessories, out of a 46,000-square-foot space that formerly housed an H-E-B grocery store. The remaining 13,000 square feet is leased to Hispanic grocer Casa Grande Supermercado. Cam Longmire and Gabe Sanchez of Weitzman represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Austin-based broker Edwin Williams represented AutoZone. Other tenants at Southbridge Plaza include Dollar Tree, Sherwin-Williams, Taco Bell, McDonald’s and Wingstop.