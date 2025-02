MIDLAND AND ODESSA, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm AVAD Capital has purchased a portfolio of nine self-storage facilities totaling 5,180 units in the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa. Utah-based REIT Extra Space Storage sold the portfolio, which totals 782,998 net rentable square feet. Steve Mellon, Brian Somoza, Adam Roossien and Matthew Wheeler of JLL represented Extra Space Storage in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.