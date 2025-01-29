Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is the Perseus Data Center Project, another Avaio Digital data center campus underway in Pittsburgh. (Image courtesy of Avaio Digital Partners)
Data CentersDevelopmentSoutheastVirginia

Avaio Digital Plans $5B Data Center Development in Farmville, Virginia

by John Nelson

FARMVILLE, VA. — Avaio Digital Partners has agreed to purchase 280 acres in Farmville to make way for a new $5 billion data center campus. The Connecticut-based data center developer and operator signed the land sale agreement with the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) of Prince Edward County. Andy Walsh of SugarOak Realty represented Avaio Digital and Rhett Weiss with Cottonwood Commercial represented the Prince Edward County IDA in the land transaction.

Known as the Farmville Data Hub, the site is fully zoned for five data centers, has ready fiber access, utility access and water supply secured. Avaio Digital has also completed preliminary site engineering and is in the process with Dominion for 300 megawatts of power.

The developer is also underway on a $3 billion data center campus in nearby Appomattox County, Va.

You may also like

Helu Development Breaks Ground on 336-Unit Affordable Housing...

Hines, Aubrey to Develop 10 MSF Mixed-Use Campus...

Halstatt Sells 644-Bed UnionWest at Creative Village Student...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $8.4M Sale of Retail...

Home Invest Acquires Pine Tree Path Apartments in...

Sudberry Properties Opens 268-Unit Luma at El Corazon...

AEW Provides $68M Construction Loan for Industrial Park...

Milton Consulting Breaks Ground on Phase II of...

Jamestown Unloads Stake in Georgetown Renaissance Portfolio in...