Avaio Digital Plans $5B Data Center Development in Farmville, Virginia

FARMVILLE, VA. — Avaio Digital Partners has agreed to purchase 280 acres in Farmville to make way for a new $5 billion data center campus. The Connecticut-based data center developer and operator signed the land sale agreement with the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) of Prince Edward County. Andy Walsh of SugarOak Realty represented Avaio Digital and Rhett Weiss with Cottonwood Commercial represented the Prince Edward County IDA in the land transaction.

Known as the Farmville Data Hub, the site is fully zoned for five data centers, has ready fiber access, utility access and water supply secured. Avaio Digital has also completed preliminary site engineering and is in the process with Dominion for 300 megawatts of power.

The developer is also underway on a $3 billion data center campus in nearby Appomattox County, Va.