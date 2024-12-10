Avaio Digital to Develop $3B Data Center Campus in Central Virginia

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA. — Avaio Digital Partners plans to develop a $3 billion data center campus in Central Virginia. The data center developer and operator is an affiliate of Avaio Capital. The firm recently purchased a 452-acre site from the Appomattox County Economic Development Authority that is zoned for data center development.

The shovel-ready site is located atop long-haul fiber networks, according to Avaio Digital. The developer has secured 300 megawatts of power from CVEC (Central Virginia Electric Cooperative) and Dominion Energy for the development. Details about the construction timeline were not released.