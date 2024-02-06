Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Avalon Group Acquires 130,597 SF Former School Campus in Honolulu

by Amy Works

HONOLULU — A subsidiary of Avalon Group, a real estate investment company, has purchased an 11.1-acre land parcel at 2707 and 2715 Pamoa Road in Honolulu for $23.3 million.

Adjacent to the University of Hawaii at Manoa and three private schools, the site served as the Saint Francis School campus until 2019. The existing infrastructure totals more than 130,597 square feet, including classrooms, a meeting facility, dormitory, commercial kitchen, gymnasium, sports field and a large parking area.

Norb Buelsing, Laurie Lustig-Bower, Peter Grossman, Scott Crockfield and Kadie Presley Wilson of CBRE represented the seller, Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities, in the transaction.

