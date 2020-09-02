REBusinessOnline

Avalon to Host Inaugural Pop-Up Holiday Market in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Retail, Southeast

North American Properties will host its inaugural Holiday Market at Avalon in Alpharetta, Ga., from Nov. 22 to Jan. 3. The leasing team is seeking local makers and merchants to occupy spaces ranging from 150 square feet to 700 square feet.

ALPHARETTA, GA. — North American Properties (NAP), developer and manager of the 86-acre mixed-use property Avalon in Alpharetta, will host its inaugural Holiday Market at Avalon. The event will be a six-week, outdoor pop-up market that will share an intersection with Tesla, Rumi’s Kitchen and Apple. Holiday Market at Avalon will open Nov. 22 as part of Avalon’s 2020 Holiday Experience, which has been altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday program will include Santa experiences and Avalon on Ice, the destination’s Rockefeller Center-sized ice-skating rink.

Holiday Market at Avalon will be held at a 9,000-square-foot retail space at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 1st Street. The market will be open through Jan. 3. Participating businesses will have the opportunity to create their own retail experience in individual spaces ranging from 150 feet to 700 square feet.

