AvalonBay Acquires Whole Foods-Anchored Mixed-Use Property in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Mixed-Use, Retail, Southeast

Built in 2020, CURV includes 243 apartments atop a 49,071-square-foot Whole Foods Market grocery store.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — AvalonBay Communities has acquired CURV, a recently completed mixed-use project located at the corner of Federal Highway and Southeast 17th St. in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Built in 2020, CURV includes 243 apartments atop a 49,071-square-foot Whole Foods Market grocery store. The property includes a 668-space parking garage shared by shoppers and renters.

The multifamily component of CURV offers a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. Community amenities include a private tropical courtyard with a pool; package lockers with refrigerated and dry-cleaning units; a fitness center; and multiple business, work, meeting, gathering and entertainment spaces. The residential portion of the property was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Newmark represented the seller, affiliates of Ram Realty Partners IV LP, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed. In 2018, Ram acquired the 3.2-acre property, which formerly was used as a motel and restaurant. Roger Fry Architects designed CURV to meet National Green Building Standard certification.