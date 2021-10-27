REBusinessOnline

AvalonBay Acquires Whole Foods-Anchored Mixed-Use Property in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Mixed-Use, Retail, Southeast

CURV

Built in 2020, CURV includes 243 apartments atop a 49,071-square-foot Whole Foods Market grocery store.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — AvalonBay Communities has acquired CURV, a recently completed mixed-use project located at the corner of Federal Highway and Southeast 17th St. in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Built in 2020, CURV includes 243 apartments atop a 49,071-square-foot Whole Foods Market grocery store. The property includes a 668-space parking garage shared by shoppers and renters.

The multifamily component of CURV offers a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. Community amenities include a private tropical courtyard with a pool; package lockers with refrigerated and dry-cleaning units; a fitness center; and multiple business, work, meeting, gathering and entertainment spaces. The residential portion of the property was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Newmark represented the seller, affiliates of Ram Realty Partners IV LP, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed. In 2018, Ram acquired the 3.2-acre property, which formerly was used as a motel and restaurant. Roger Fry Architects designed CURV to meet National Green Building Standard certification.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews