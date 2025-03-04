Tuesday, March 4, 2025
AvalonBay Agrees to Acquire Dallas-Fort Worth Multifamily Portfolio for $431.5M

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Virginia-based multifamily REIT AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) has agreed to acquire a portfolio of six multifamily properties totaling 1,844 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex for $431.5 million. The seller is BSR REIT, and the deal is expected to close in the second quarter. The properties — Auberry at Twin Creeks, Satori Frisco, Vale Frisco, Aura Benbrook, Lakeway Castle Hills and Wimberly — were all built between 1995 and 2021 and range in size from 216 to 349 units. AvalonBay acquired the portfolio in conjunction with two Austin-area communities that sold for $193 million.

