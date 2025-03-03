Monday, March 3, 2025
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

AvalonBay Agrees to Acquire Two Austin-Area Apartment Communities for $193M

by Taylor Williams

BEE CAVE AND GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Virginia-based multifamily REIT AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) has agreed to acquire Cielo and Retreat at Wolf Ranch, two apartment communities in the Austin area, for a combined purchase price of $193 million. The seller is BSR REIT, and the deal is expected to close in late March. Cielo is a 554-unit apartment community in Bee Cave, located west of the state capital, that was built in 2015. Retreat at Wolf Ranch, a 303-unit community located in the northern suburb of Georgetown, was acquired by Arkansas-based BSR in summer 2020 for $51.6 million.

