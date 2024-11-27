Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

AvalonBay Buys 126-Unit Multifamily Property in Bee Cave, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BEE CAVE, TEXAS — AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), a Virginia-based REIT, has purchased Brisa Townhomes, a 126-unit multifamily property located on the western outskirts of Austin in Bee Cave. Built in 2022, Brisa Townhomes offers three- and four-bedroom residences with direct-access, two-car garages. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, conference room and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The new ownership has rebranded the property as Avalon Townhomes at Bee Cave.

You may also like

Buckner International Signs 20,100 SF Office Lease at...

Rice Real Estate Welcomes Three New Tenants to...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 560,719 SF...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility...

UC Berkeley Completes 772-Bed Residence Hall for Transfer...

Century Living Sells 227-Unit Multifamily Community in Highlands...

Lena Centers Acquires 101,269 SF El Monte Shopping...

Northmarq Negotiates $18.6M Sale of Westbrook Apartments in...

Sares Regis, TMG Partners Sell 21,000 SF Capitol...