AvalonBay Buys 126-Unit Multifamily Property in Bee Cave, Texas

BEE CAVE, TEXAS — AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), a Virginia-based REIT, has purchased Brisa Townhomes, a 126-unit multifamily property located on the western outskirts of Austin in Bee Cave. Built in 2022, Brisa Townhomes offers three- and four-bedroom residences with direct-access, two-car garages. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, conference room and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The new ownership has rebranded the property as Avalon Townhomes at Bee Cave.