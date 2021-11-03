AvalonBay Buys Princeton Office Buildings, Plans Multifamily Conversion

PRINCETON, N.J. — Virginia-based AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) has purchased two office buildings totaling approximately 110,000 square feet in Princeton with plans to redevelop the site into a 221-unit apartment community and an 80-unit affordable seniors housing property. The future development will feature a four-story apartment building with an elevator, as well as three-story walk-up buildings and high-end luxury rental townhomes. A construction timeline was not disclosed. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steven Bardsley, David Gavin, Travis Langer and Zach McHale of CBRE represented the previous owner and seller buildings, KABR Group, which bought the property in 2018 and shortly thereafter executed a sales contract with AvalonBay.