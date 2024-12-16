AvalonBay Communities Sells AVA Ballard Multifamily Property in Seattle for $105.5M

SEATTLE — AvalonBay Communities has completed the sale of AVA Ballard, a multifamily asset located at 5555 14th Ave. NW in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, to an undisclosed buyer for $105.5 million.

Built in 2013, AVA Ballard offers 265 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 717 square feet. Units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank hardwood-style flooring and washers and dryers. Community amenities include a rooftop lounge, barbecues and a dog run; a clubroom with media lounge, arcade games and lounge seating; a fitness studio; inner courtyards with barbecues, fire pits and lounge seating; rentable storage units; and electrical vehicle charging, as well as 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.