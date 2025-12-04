AvalonBay Communities to Develop 456-Unit Apartment Project in San Ramon, California

SAN RAMON, CALIF. — AvalonBay Communities has closed on the purchase of a 5.7-acre site at 6200 Bollinger Road in San Ramon from Sunset Development Co. for an undisclosed price. Situated within the master-planned Bishop Ranch, the site will become Avalon San Ramon featuring two five- and seven-story residential buildings linked by a breezeway. The property will offer 456 apartments with spacious layouts, modern finishes and flexible spaces. Community amenities will include a fitness center, pool, work lounge, clubhouse, rooftop deck and a WAG Pet Spa. Construction is commencing this month, with completion slated for late 2027.