AvalonBay Communities broke ground on Phase I of Avalon Oakridge, which will comprise 459 apartments, earlier this year. The developer recently acquired 7.8 acres for Phases II and III of the project.
AvalonBay Communities Underway on 930-Unit Multifamily Project in Durham

by John Nelson

DURHAM, N.C. — AvalonBay Communities is underway on the development of Avalon Oakridge, a 930-unit multifamily project located on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard in Durham. Phase I, which comprises 459 apartment units averaging 932 square feet in size, broke ground earlier this year, with move-ins scheduled to begin in fall 2026.

AvalonBay Communities has now acquired 7.8 acres from Beacon Properties Group for Phases II and III of the development, which will together total 471 apartment units.

Amenities at the community will include a fitness center, swimming pool, outdoor courtyards with grilling areas, a resident lounge with coworking spaces, pet spa with a dog washing station and onsite bike storage.

Chester Allen, Howard Jenkins and Tiffany Hilburn of CBRE represented Beacon Properties Group in the land sale, which marks the second transaction between the seller and AvalonBay Communities at the site.

