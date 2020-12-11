REBusinessOnline

AvalonBay to Develop 374-Unit Apartment Community in Somerville, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Somerville-Station-New-Jersey

AvalonBay's new apartment community in Somerville, New Jersey, is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023.

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), a Virginia-based multifamily REIT, will develop a 374-unit apartment community in Somerville, about 40 miles west of New York City. The community will be situated on 15 acres and will be part of Somerville Station, a transit-served, mixed-use development in the downtown area. Units will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, courtyards with grilling stations, coworking space and a pet park. Somerset Development, the master developer of Somerville Station, sold the land on which the property will be built. Construction is underway and expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  