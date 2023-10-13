Friday, October 13, 2023
AvalonBay to Develop 930-Unit Apartment Community in Durham

by John Nelson

DURHAM, N.C. — AvalonBay Communities has purchased 6.8 acres in Durham for the development of a 930-unit apartment development. Located at 4802 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., the first phase will comprise 459 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans across three four-story buildings. Amenities at the property will include a swimming pool, outdoor grilling areas, an indoor-outdoor fitness center and several courtyards. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024, with the opening expected for 2026. CBRE represented the seller, Beacon Properties Group, in the transaction.

