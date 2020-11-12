Avanath Acquires 207-Unit Morton Village Workforce Housing Community in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

MATTAPAN, MASS. — Avanath Capital Management, an owner-operator of affordable and workforce housing properties, has acquired Morton Village, a 207-unit community located in the Boston suburb of Mattapan. The workforce housing property was built in 1965 and features an average unit size of 920 square feet. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, the Mirak family, which built and managed the property for 55 years. The deal marks Avanath’s entry into the Boston affordable housing market.