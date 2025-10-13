Monday, October 13, 2025
BRIDGE Housing developed Paseo at COMM22, an affordable housing property that’s part of a transit-oriented, master-planned community in the Logan Heights neighborhood of San Diego. BRIDGE has joined forces with Avanath Communities to form a new property management company, Brighthaven Communities. (Image courtesy of BRIDGE Housing)
Avanath, BRIDGE Form Affordable Housing Property Management Company

by Amy Works

SAN FRANCISCO AND IRVINE, CALIF. — BRIDGE Housing and Avanath Communities have jointly formed an affordable and workforce housing property management company called Brighthaven Communities. Initially, Brighthaven will provide property management services to the two organizations’ combined portfolio of properties, which totals approximately 30,000 affordable homes across 15 states. The new company plans to extend its services beyond the partners’ own properties to include other nonprofit and for-profit owners of affordable and workforce housing communities. Brighthaven will be governed by a six-member board with equal representation from both organizations. Avanath is an Irvine-based private investment firm, and BRIDGE is a nonprofit affordable housing owner and developer headquartered in San Francisco.

