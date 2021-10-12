Avanath Buys 360-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Corona, California

River Run Senior in Corona, Calif., features 360 one- and two-bedroom units for seniors. (Photo courtesy of Greystone)

CORONA, CALIF. — Avanath Capital Management has purchased River Run Senior, an affordable seniors housing property located at 863 River Road in Corona. With this acquisition, Avanath now owns 11 properties in Southern California with 2,187 units under management in the region.

Built in 2004, River Run consists of six three-story, garden-style residential buildings totaling 216,684 square feet. The community offers a mix of 306 one-bedroom units and 54 two-bedroom units. Units feature air conditioning, dishwashers, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Residential amenities include a community center, leasing office, business center, pool, elevator service, laundry rooms in each building and a gated entry.

Avanath will implement social programming at River Run, in addition to its Wellbeats partnership program that allows residents to exercise from home. The company also plans to upgrade the property’s mechanical systems; replace roofs, HVAC systems and boilers; add a maintenance shop; and install security cameras near access gates.

Avanath Communities will manage the asset.