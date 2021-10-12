REBusinessOnline

Avanath Buys 360-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Corona, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, California, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

River-Run-Senior-Corona-CA

River Run Senior in Corona, Calif., features 360 one- and two-bedroom units for seniors. (Photo courtesy of Greystone)

CORONA, CALIF. — Avanath Capital Management has purchased River Run Senior, an affordable seniors housing property located at 863 River Road in Corona. With this acquisition, Avanath now owns 11 properties in Southern California with 2,187 units under management in the region.

Built in 2004, River Run consists of six three-story, garden-style residential buildings totaling 216,684 square feet. The community offers a mix of 306 one-bedroom units and 54 two-bedroom units. Units feature air conditioning, dishwashers, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Residential amenities include a community center, leasing office, business center, pool, elevator service, laundry rooms in each building and a gated entry.

Avanath will implement social programming at River Run, in addition to its Wellbeats partnership program that allows residents to exercise from home. The company also plans to upgrade the property’s mechanical systems; replace roofs, HVAC systems and boilers; add a maintenance shop; and install security cameras near access gates.

Avanath Communities will manage the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews