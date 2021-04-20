Avanath Capital Acquires Seniors Housing Community in Anaheim Hills for $87.5M

Overlook at Anaheim Hills features 261 units for senior residents.

ANAHEIM HILLS, CALIF. — Avanath Capital Management has purchased Overlook at Anaheim Hills, a seniors housing property located at 145-235 S. Festival Drive in Anaheim Hills. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $87.5 million.

Built in 2001, Overlook consists of seven two- and three-story garden-style buildings offering a total of 261 units with an average unit size of 751 square feet. Community amenities include a community center, clubhouse, business center, pool, spa, fitness center and billiard room. At the time of sale, the property was nearly 100 percent occupied.

Avanath plans to implement a variety of capital improvements to the property, including renovating the clubhouse and community spaces, adding a dog park and implementing sustainability initiatives to reduce the property’s carbon footprint and generate energy savings.