Avanath Capital Buys Six Affordable Housing Communities in Northern California for $181.6M

Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, Calif., was acquired in a portfolio of six affordable multifamily and seniors housing properties in Northern California. (Photo courtesy of Avanath Capital Management)

SACRAMENTO — Avanath Capital Management has purchased six affordable multifamily and seniors housing properties in the Sacramento area for more than $181.6 million in an off-market transaction.

The portfolio consists of four multifamily and two affordable seniors housing communities totaling 1,032 units.

The multifamily properties include Anton Arcade at 2134 Butano Drive in Sacramento, Norden Terrace at 3685 Elkhorn Blvd. in North Highlands, The Ridge at 8151 Civic Center Drive in Elk Grove and Whitney Ranch at 711 University Ave. in Rocklin.

The seniors housing properties includes Corsair Park Senior at 6920 Watt Ave. in North Highlands and Hurley Creek Senior at 4275 El Centro Road in Sacramento.

Constructed between 2008 and 2017, the properties were built utilizing low-income housing tax credits through the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee and with bond financing via multiple agencies. Additionally, the assets benefit from the state of California’s Welfare Tax Exemption.

Each community features a leasing center, central clubhouse, business center, fitness center, pool, laundry facilities, carports and garages. Avanath plans to implement sustainable and social-service measures at the properties, including energy-saving updates and resident impact programming.

With this acquisition, Avanath now holds 12 total properties and manages 1,854 total units in the Sacramento metropolitan area.