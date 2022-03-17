REBusinessOnline

Avanath Capital Management Acquires 2M Street Apartments in D.C. for $103.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, District of Columbia, Multifamily, Southeast

2M Street Apartments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Avanath Capital Management LLC has acquired 2M Street Apartments, a 315-unit multifamily community in Washington, D.C., for $103.5 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Built in 2014, 2M Street is an apartment community that offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, breakfast nooks, granite countertops and washers and dryers in-unit. Community amenities include a basketball court, onsite maintenance, media center, movie theater, pool and a fitness center. The apartment community was designed to meet LEED Gold standards.

Located at 2 M St. NE, the property is situated close to the Capitol Building and is 1.6 miles from downtown.

