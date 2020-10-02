REBusinessOnline

Avanath Capital Management Acquires Two Affordable Housing Properties in Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is Cameron Court, a 48-unit seniors affordable housing building.

DETROIT — Avanath Capital Management has acquired North End Village and Cameron Court, two affordable housing properties in Detroit. Avanath purchased the 50-unit North End Village for $2.1 million. Built in 2005, the community is fully leased and consists of four two-story buildings. Avanath is planning to make capital improvements such as LED lighting, landscaping, exterior paint, balcony repairs and parking repairs. Avanath acquired Cameron Court for $1.3 million. The 48-unit affordable seniors housing property was built in 2008. The three-story building is fully leased. Avanath will make renovations such as hallway painting, exterior fencing, new common area furniture, a community room renovation and the construction of a senior wellness center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  