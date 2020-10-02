Avanath Capital Management Acquires Two Affordable Housing Properties in Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is Cameron Court, a 48-unit seniors affordable housing building.

DETROIT — Avanath Capital Management has acquired North End Village and Cameron Court, two affordable housing properties in Detroit. Avanath purchased the 50-unit North End Village for $2.1 million. Built in 2005, the community is fully leased and consists of four two-story buildings. Avanath is planning to make capital improvements such as LED lighting, landscaping, exterior paint, balcony repairs and parking repairs. Avanath acquired Cameron Court for $1.3 million. The 48-unit affordable seniors housing property was built in 2008. The three-story building is fully leased. Avanath will make renovations such as hallway painting, exterior fencing, new common area furniture, a community room renovation and the construction of a senior wellness center.