Avanath Capital Purchases City View Mixed-Use Development in Orlando for $62.5M

City View in Orlando features 266 apartments (including 131 affordable housing units) and 13 stores.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Avanath Capital Management has purchased City View, a mixed-use development located at 595 Church St. in Orlando, for $62.5 million. The buyer purchased the asset using a combination of its commingled fund equity and debt financing from JPMorgan Chase and Fannie Mae. Marcus & Millichap’s Affordable Housing Advisors division brokered the sale. Nearly half of City View’s 266 apartments are designated affordable, with the property’s rent restrictions continuing until 2050. Avanath Capital has taken steps to preserve the current designations of 28 units at 50 percent of area median income (AMI), 79 units at 60 percent of AMI and 24 units at 120 percent of AMI. The property was 96.9 percent occupied at the time of sale.

In addition to the apartments and resident amenities, City View houses 13 commercial tenants occupying nearly 25,000 square feet, including boutique retail, restaurant, deli and financial education/literacy users, as well as the Orlando Police Department. Avanath Capital plans to complete interior renovations of the market-rate units to bring finishes and rents in-line with those of market competitors. Additionally, the firm will upgrade City View’s common areas and retails spaces and replace the roof, HVAC and boiler.