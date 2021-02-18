Avanath Capital Purchases The Grove Senior Apartments in Garden Grove, California for $19.8M

The Grove Senior Apartments in Garden Grove, Calif., feature 85 units, a fitness center, club house and courtyard.

GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. — Irvine, Calif.-based Avanath Capital Management has purchased The Grove Senior Apartments, an affordable seniors housing property located at 12721 Garden Grove Blvd. in Garden Grove. Meta Housing sold the asset for $19.8 million.

The Grove, which is currently 100 percent occupied, features 85 units, a fitness center, club room, courtyard and bus stop directly in front of the property. Rents range from $840 to $1,729 per month for units ranging from 542 to 815 square feet.

While Avanath is headquartered in Irvine and has more than 10,000 units within its nationwide portfolio, this transaction is its first acquisition in the company’s hometown market of Orange County.