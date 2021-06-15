REBusinessOnline

Avant Capital Provides $47.1M Acquisition Loan for Dallas Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Avant Capital, a Connecticut-based direct lender, has provided a $47.1 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 500-unit apartment complex in Dallas. The property, the name of which was not disclosed, was originally built in the 1970s. The borrower, a partnership between The Willowood Group, Arch Investment Group and Stormlight Holdings, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. NorthMarq arranged the loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews