Avant Capital Provides $47.1M Acquisition Loan for Dallas Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Avant Capital, a Connecticut-based direct lender, has provided a $47.1 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 500-unit apartment complex in Dallas. The property, the name of which was not disclosed, was originally built in the 1970s. The borrower, a partnership between The Willowood Group, Arch Investment Group and Stormlight Holdings, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. NorthMarq arranged the loan.