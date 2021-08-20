REBusinessOnline

Avanta Residential Acquires Land in McKinney, Plans 276-Unit Single-Family Rental Community

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Denver-based Avanta Residential, a division of Hunt Cos., has acquired 27-acres in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney for the development of a 276-unit single-family rental community. The new residential complex will be located within the Painted Tree master-planned development. Communal amenities will include a pool, clubroom, leasing office and a fitness center. Residents will also have access to green space, pocket parks and electric car charging stations. Walker & Dunlop arranged the equity financing for the project. Construction is slated to begin in November and to be complete in mid-2023.

