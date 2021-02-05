Avanta Residential to Develop 216-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Avanta Residential, an affiliate of Hunt Cos., will develop a community of 216 single-family rental homes within The Colony, a 2,300-acre master-planned community in Austin. Communal amenities will include a clubhouse and pool, walking trails with fitness stations, open play areas and playgrounds. Avanta plans to break ground in the near future and to deliver the homes for rent in 2022. Alliance Bank of Arizona is providing construction financing for the project.v