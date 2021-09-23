Avanti Residential Acquires Forum Fitzsimons Apartment Complex in Metro Denver for $159M

Located in Aurora, Colo., Forum Fitzsimons features 397 apartments, two swimming pools, a fitness center and dog park.

AURORA, COLO. — Denver-based Avanti Residential has purchased Forum Fitzsimons, a Class A apartment community in Aurora. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $159 million.

Located at Interstate 225 and Colfax Avenue, Forum Fitzsimons features 397 apartments, 28,202 square feet of retail space and a full amenity package for residents. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness center, bike repair shop and storage, three event clubrooms, and a dog washing area and bark park.

The property was built in 2017 to meet the needs of workforce housing demand generated by the adjacent Fitzsimons Life Science District, a major employment center with 44,600 workers.