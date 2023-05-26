Friday, May 26, 2023
Summit Square in Lee’s Summit was built in 2018 and features 308 units.
Avanti Residential Acquires Summit Square Apartment Community in Metro Kansas City for $80M

by Kristin Harlow

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. — Avanti Residential has acquired the 308-unit Summit Square apartment community in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit for $80 million. Avanti now owns eight apartment properties in the greater Kansas City market. Built in 2018, Summit Square is located at 789 NW Donovan Road. Mac Crowther and Whittaker Potts of Newmark represented the seller, NorthPoint Development. Avanti owns and operates more than 8,000 apartment units in Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Florida and metro Kansas City.

