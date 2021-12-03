Avanti Residential Buys Village West Apartments in Kansas City for $65M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

The 306-unit Village West Apartments was built in 2014.

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Avanti Residential has acquired Village West Apartments in Kansas City for $65 million. The 306-unit Class A apartment community is located at 8343 Leavenworth Road near Village West, a retail, dining and entertainment destination. Built in 2014, the property features amenities such as a clubhouse, media lounge, coworking lounge, fitness center and pool. Village West Apartments was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Mac Crowther and Whittaker Potts of Newmark represented the seller, JVN Realty Corp. Avanti now owns four properties in the greater Kansas City area.