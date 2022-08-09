REBusinessOnline

Avanti Residential, KKR Sell Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Tempe, Arizona for $111.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Omnia-8th-Tempe-AZ

Omnia on 8th in Tempe, Ariz., features 188 apartment units.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Avanti Residential and KKR Real Estate has completed the disposition of a two-property multifamily portfolio in Tempe. Denver-based Jason McCool acquired the assets for $111.7 million.

The 369-unit portfolio includes Omnia on 8th, a 188-unit property, and Omnia McClintock, a 181-unit property. The communities were constructed between 1971 and 1984 and feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

Brad Goff, Brett Polachek and Chris Canter of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

