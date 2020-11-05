Avanti Residential Sells Highland Way Apartments in Colorado to Summit Communities for $40.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Highland Way in Northglenn, Colo., features 230 apartments, a swimming pool, playground, fitness center and clubhouse.

NORTHGLENN, COLO. — Denver-based Avanti Residential has completed the disposition of Highland Way, an apartment community located in Northglenn. Summit Communities acquired the asset for $40.6 million.

Located at 11310 Melody Drive, the 155,890-square-foot property features 230 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts spread across 10 buildings. Units offer fully equipped kitchens, open living and dining areas, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. On-site amenities include storage lockers, a clubhouse, swimming pool, barbecue picnic area, playground, basketball court, private dog park and fitness center.

David Potarf, Dan Woodward, Matt Barnett and Jake Young of CBRE Capital Markets in Denver represented the seller in the transaction.