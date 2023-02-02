REBusinessOnline

Avanti Residential, Trinity Investors Acquire Sunset Peak Apartments Near Denver for $45M

Located in Thornton, Colo., Sunset Peak Apartment Homes features 184 residences, a swimming pool, grilling station, splashpad and dog park.

THORNTON, COLO. — Denver-based Avanti Residential has partnered with Texas-based Trinity Investments in the $45 million purchase and recapitalization of Sunset Peak Apartment Homes in Thornton. The partnership plans to invest an additional $5.3 million in apartment interiors, new amenities and exterior improvements.

Located at 475 Russell Blvd., Sunset Peak Apartment Homes features 184 residences in a mix of two- and three-bedroom townhomes on a 12-acre site. Community amenities include a swimming pool and splash pad, grilling station and dog park. The planned renovations include a new fitness center and upgrades to the pool and playground areas.

Approximately $3 million of the renovation budget will be invested in apartment interiors, where Avanti will modernize 147 units ($16,433 per unit) with new lighting fixtures and cabinet fronts, new appliances, luxury vinyl tile flooring and other enhancements. The company will also resurface the parking areas and install new roofs on three buildings.





