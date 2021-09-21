REBusinessOnline

Avanti Way Capital Acquires Shoppes at Lake Mary in Metro Orlando for $8.4M

Shoppes at Lake Mary

Located off Lakeview Avenue and State Road 15, Shoppes at Lake Mary was originally built in 1985 and is situated about 19 miles from downtown Orlando.

LAKE MARY, FLA. — Avanti Way Capital has acquired Shoppes at Lake Mary, a 37,685-square-foot shopping center located at 101 N. Country Club Road in Lake Mary. Avanti Way Capital purchased the 4.6-acre development from Miami-based real estate investment firm, Galium Capital, for $8.4 million. New York-based Morgan Stanley provided a $5.4 million acquisition loan for the sale. Dan Gorczycki and Peter Stobierski of TrueRate Services arranged the loan.

Located off Lakeview Avenue and State Road 15, Shoppes at Lake Mary was originally built in 1985 and is situated about 19 miles from downtown Orlando. The shopping center was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Lake Mary Dry Cleaners, Debs Kitchen, Lighthouse Seafood, Morganic Meats and Foxcase LLC. The property has 175 parking spaces.

Avanti Way Capital is a Miami-based real estate asset management firm with roughly $1 billion worth of properties in Florida.

