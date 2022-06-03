Avanza Loop Signs 128,754 SF Industrial Lease in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Logistics firm Avanza Loop Inc. has signed a 128,754-square-foot industrial lease at 12431 Mercantile Ave. in El Paso. The space is located within Building 1 of El Paso Logistics Park, a 59-acre development by Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate. PSRBB Industrial Group designed Phase I of the project, which was completed in September 2021, and Jordan Foster Construction served as the general contractor. Bill Caparis and Arturo De la Mora of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. De la Mora also represented the tenant.