Avatar Financial Funds $3.1M Bridge Loan for Dallas Gas Station, Convenience Store

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Seattle-based lender Avatar Financial Group has funded a $3.1 million bridge loan for a Texaco-branded gas station and convenience store located at 3924 W. Red Bird Lane in southwest Dallas. The loan carries a two-year term, an 11.5 percent initial interest rate and a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio. The undisclosed sponsor will use proceeds to leverage equity from the asset in order to purchase another service station. The borrower plans to refinance Avatar’s loan once the new site is stabilized and producing income.

