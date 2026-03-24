Avatar Financial Group Provides $16.1M Acquisition Loan for Flex Campus in Hawthorne, California

HAWTHORNE, CALIF. — Avatar Financial Group has provided a $16.1 million bridge loan for the acquisition of The Yukon, an industrial campus in Hawthorne. The two-year loan carries a 62 percent loan-to-value ratio and financed the undisclosed sponsor’s purchase of the property through a bankruptcy sale. Additionally, the loan provided capital to improve one of the buildings that is vacant and execute a lease-up strategy.

Situated on 2.3 acres at 13100-13130 Yukon Ave., the 52,074-square-foot campus features three single-story flex office/light industrial buildings built between 1960 and 1966. The buildings offer 16- to 19-foot ceilings, a secured gated yard, approximately 100 surface parking spaces, six roll-up garage-style doors and 1,600 to 3,000 amps of power.

Two of the three buildings, totaling 25,707 square feet, are fully occupied under long-term net leases. The remaining 26,367-square-foot building is currently vacant and will be built out and marketed for lease.