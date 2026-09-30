Avatar Financial Provides $3.9M Bridge Loan for Metro Houston Hotel

RICHMOND, TEXAS — Seattle-based lender Avatar Financial Group has provided a $3.9 million bridge loan for the 80-room Fairfield Inn & Suites byMarriott hotel in Richmond, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The three-story, limited-service hotel was built on 2.5 acres in 2020 and offers amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center, business center and a sundries shop. The borrower, an entity doing business as Epic Hotel Investors LLC, recently acquired the hotel from its original developer and will use a portion of the loan proceeds to fund capital improvements.