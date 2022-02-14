Avatar Financial Provides $30M Loan for Refinancing of Plano Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Seattle-based Avatar Financial Group has provided a $30 million loan for the refinancing of City View Corporate Center, a 293,821-square-foot office building in Plano. The property was originally built in the 1980s and most recently renovated between 2019 and 2021. At the time of the loan closing, City View Corporate Center was 58 percent leased to a roster of more than 50 tenants. The undisclosed borrower plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.