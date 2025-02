PORTLAND, TEXAS — Seattle-based lender Avatar Financial Group has provided a $4.3 million bridge loan for the 95-room hotel Portland, located outside of Corpus Christi. The four-story, newly built hotel is operated by Avid, which is part of the InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) family of brands. The sponsor is a joint venture between Viriginia-based Loudoun Hospitality Management and Atlanta-based fund manager Octave Acquisitions.