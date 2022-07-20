Avatar Financial Provides $5.3M Acquisition Loan for West Texas Hotel

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Texas

ODESSA, TEXAS — Seattle-based Avatar Financial Group has provided a $5.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a Hilton-branded hotel in the West Texas city of Odessa. The Hilton Garden Inn at 5221 John Ben Shepperd Parkway totals 100 rooms and spans 22,000 square feet. The loan was structured with a 12-month term and an 8 percent interest rate. The borrower was not disclosed.