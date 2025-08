HOUSTON — Seattle-based lender Avatar Financial Group has provided a $7.3 million bridge loan for the refinancing of two garden-style multifamily properties in Houston. Donovan Village is a 78-unit complex on the city’s northwest side, and Station Apartments is a 60-unit complex in the Greater Heights area. The loan carries a two-year term and an a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio. The borrower was not disclosed.