Pictured is the lobby of the Doubletree by Hilton-Pittsburgh-Green Tree. The hotel has undergone extensive capital improvements in recent years, and proceeds from this bridge loan will be used in part to further finance those initiatives.
Avatar Financial Provides Bridge Loan for 460-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel in Pittsburgh

by Taylor Williams

PITTSBURGH — Seattle-based Avatar Financial Group has provided an $8.4 million bridge loan for DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh-Green Tree on the city’s southwest side. The property consists of three buildings with a total of 460 rooms. Amenities include three food-and-beverage options, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center and 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The sponsor, a joint venture between New York City-based investment firms First Choice Investments and The Chetrit Group, acquired the asset in 2021. The financing carries a 24-month term and loan-to-value ratio of approximately 26.5 percent, and the proceeds will be used to complete renovations and pay off existing debt.

