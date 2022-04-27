Avenida, Artemis to Develop 203-Unit Active Adult Community in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Avenida Partners and Artemis Real Estate Partners will develop Avenida Carrollton, an active adult community that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The 10-acre community will feature 155 market-rate apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as 48 duplex and triplex cottages. The apartments will range in size 686 to 1,285 square feet. The cottages will range in size from 1,360 to 1,490 square feet and will be equipped with attached garages and front and backyards. Residents will have access to more than 35,000 square feet of interior and exterior amenities. Project partners include Meeks + Partners and KWA Construction. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.