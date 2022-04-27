REBusinessOnline

Avenida, Artemis to Develop 203-Unit Active Adult Community in Carrollton, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Avenida-Carrollton

Avenida Carrollton will consist of 155 units and 48 cottages upon completion.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Avenida Partners and Artemis Real Estate Partners will develop Avenida Carrollton, an active adult community that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The 10-acre community will feature 155 market-rate apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as 48 duplex and triplex cottages. The apartments will range in size 686 to 1,285 square feet. The cottages will range in size from 1,360 to 1,490 square feet and will be equipped with attached garages and front and backyards. Residents will have access to more than 35,000 square feet of interior and exterior amenities. Project partners include Meeks + Partners and KWA Construction. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  